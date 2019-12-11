|
|
William H. Carter, age 78, died on December 9, in Gainesville. Bill was born in Weehawken, New Jersey and spent the major portion of his adult life in Georgia. He lived in Hoschton, at the time of his death. Beginning his career as an accountant in Florida, his interests evolved to the systems and programming areas of business. He was eventually hired as a computer scientist by the Burroughs Corporation where he distinguished himself as a software expert. Burroughs moved him to several Florida locations before asking him to transfer to the corporate offices in Detroit, Michigan to develop an order entry system. He was associated with several IT related companies in Georgia before ending his career at Southeastern Data Cooperative in 2003. Outside of work, Bill became a dedicated touring bicycle rider who completed week-long bicycle tours in ten states as well as numerous shorter rides around the country. He also enjoyed many hours tinkering and creating unique electronic circuits for the home. Surviving are his wife, Barbara; son and daughter-in-law, William and Jennifer Carter of Denver, Colorado; brother, Norman Carter of Deming, New Mexico; and niece, Dorothy Luongo of Cooper City, Florida. There will be a service on January 10, at 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 11, 2019