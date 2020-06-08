William H. Elrod, Jr.
Died June 3, 2020
William H. "Bill" Elrod, Jr., age 73, of Mount Airy, died Wednesday, June 3. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.