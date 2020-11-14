William Henry Fretwell, 76, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on November 12th, 2020. He was born in Marion, Alabama to Stanley and Lois Fretwell. He was a graduate of Perry County High School in Marion, Alabama. Known as " Bill", he was a fifty year employee of Fieldale Farms. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Auburn football and racing. He was a member of Redwine United Methodist Church. Bill is preceded in in death by his parents, sister, Mary Ruth Majors; brother, John Fretwell, brothers in law; Hugo Johnson, Jerry Hale and David Stewart; sister in law, Gail Fretwell. Surviving family include: Diane Fretwell, wife; Chris Fretwell, son and wife Christy; Leigh Ann Nicolella, daughter and husband Shaun; Shirley Hill, sister and husband Thomas; Nettie Mayatt, sister and husband Gary; sister, Barbara Hale; sister, Margaret Renfroe and husband Wayne; brother in law, Pete Stewart and wife Cindy; sisters in law, Mary Jo Nichols and Malinda Stewart; brother in law, Buddy Majors. Also surviving is his grandson, Jackson Fretwell, who brought so much added love and smiles to his life. Survivors also include several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville, Homestead Hospice and the staff at Manor Lake Gainesville. Due to current pandemic concerns, only an immediate family graveside service will be held. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com