Mr. William Henry Shelton, age 79, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on June 2, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Lynn, Flowery Branch GA and son David Lee Shelton, Flowery Branch, GA. Mr. Shelton was born on May 16, 1941 in Blairsville, GA. He received his education in the Union County School Systems. Mr. Shelton was a mechanic for S.S. Auto Company. There is not a service planned at this time.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.