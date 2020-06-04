William Henry Shelton
1941 - 2020
Mr. William Henry Shelton, age 79, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on June 2, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Lynn, Flowery Branch GA and son David Lee Shelton, Flowery Branch, GA. Mr. Shelton was born on May 16, 1941 in Blairsville, GA. He received his education in the Union County School Systems. Mr. Shelton was a mechanic for S.S. Auto Company. There is not a service planned at this time.


To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
