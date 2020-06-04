William Henry Shelton
Died June 2, 2020
William Henry Shelton, age 79, of Sugar Hill, died June 2. There is not a service planned at this time. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.