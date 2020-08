William Howard Gardner

Died August 22, 2020

William Howard Gardner, age 91, formerly of Gainesville, died Saturday, August 22nd. Visitation was held on Monday, August 24th at Ward's Funeral Home in Gainesville from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held graveside at Alta Vista Cemetery in Gainesville on Tuesday, August 25th at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.



