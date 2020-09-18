William Jack Bryant

Died September 16, 2020

Mr. William Jack Bryant, age 90, of Gillsville, GA died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Bryan was born in Murrayville, GA to the late George Dewey and Mary McGinnis Bryant. He was a member of Gillsville Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He had 31 years of service with the Federal Aviation Administration where he served as an air traffic controller at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his son, John Mark Bryant; sister, Jane Coleman (Clyde); and brother, Dean Bryant.

Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife, Mary A. Yarber Bryant of Gillsville; daughter, Mary Beth Staiger of Lawrenceville; son, Michael Bryant of Atlanta; brothers, Downey Bryant (Carolyn) of Gillsville and Sidney Bryant (Martha) of Murrayville; grandchildren, Victoria Wynne and Erik Staiger (Aimee); and great-grandchildren, Mallory Wynne and Ellie, Evie and Ames Staiger.

Graveside services will be at 11 AM, Saturday, September 19 at Gillsville Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bill Calhoun officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

