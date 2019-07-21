|
|
William Jackson Hancock
March 25, 1983- July 17,2019
William Jackson Hancock, 36 of Lexington died suddenly on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Stonewall Jackson Hospital. Born March 25, 1983 in Gainesville, Georgia, a son of Nancy Elizabeth Nalley and the late Pierce Jackson Hancock Jr. Will was an attorney at Simons and Hancock. In addition to his mother, surviving are his wife; Lauren-Ashley E. Torbick of Lexington and brother; Matthew Pierce Hancock. A memorial service will be 4 pm. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with David Hancock officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice or our local SPCA, 10 Animal Place, Lexington, VA 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 21, 2019