Jan. 10, 1934-April 9, 2019

William Jerry Head, Jr. (Jerry), 85, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away at Willowbrooke Court at Lanier Village Estates on April 9, 2019.

Jerry was born on January 10, 1934 in Millen, Georgia. He was the son of William Jerry Head, Sr. and Theone G. Head. He grew up in Atlanta and attended Druid Hills High School. He was accepted to Emory University after his junior year in high school, was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity and was an honor graduate of the Emory University Business School. After college, he served for two years in the Army, graduating from Aircraft Guided Missile School at Ft. Bliss, Texas. The majority of his time in service was spent at the H Bomb Plant in South Carolina.

After completion of Army service, Jerry was employed as a Sales Representative for Burroughs Corp. and opened the sales office for Northeast Georgia in Gainesville. After eight years he was transferred back to Atlanta as Division Sales Manager for Burroughs. Jerry so loved his family life in Gainesville that he and his family returned to Gainesville in 1968 when he accepted a job with Gainesville National Bank, predecessor to First Atlanta, Wachovia and Wells Fargo. In addition to his banking position, he developed and was director of the bank's senior citizens travel FUN Club. The bank took group day and extended trips throughout the United States and the world. He retired after 30 years in banking with Wachovia

Jerry served on the Advisory Boards of the Gainesville Junior College, Lanier Tech and Gainesville-Hall County Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of Gainesville First United Methodist Church and the Friendship-Discussion Sunday School class for over 58 years.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law Allen Carter and Perry Whatley, both of Gainesville. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lavinia Whatley Head, son David Head and wife Leslie Head of Decatur, daughters Laura MacElroy of Dunwoody and Sheron Hopkins and husband Rob of Columbus, Georgia, and grandchildren Andrew, James and Sarah MacElroy and Georgia Hopkins. He is also survived by his sister Carol Wells and husband David Wells and family of Marietta, sister-in-law Linda Carter and family of Gainesville, numerous other extended family members, and special friends, Lonnie and Alma Butler and Anne George.

Funeral services are scheduled at Gainesville First United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 13 at 3:00, with visitation at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Endowment Trust Fund of Gainesville First United Methodist Church, or to the organization of one's choice.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2019