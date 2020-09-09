William Jess Murphy, Jr.
Died September 5, 2020
William Jess (Billy) Murphy, Jr., age 72, of Gainesville, passed away on September 5, 2020, following a period of declining health and complications from COVID-19.
The son of the late Mary and Jess Murphy, Billy spent his early childhood years in Talmo, Georgia, before moving to Gainesville. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1966 and attended Andrew College and Georgia Southwestern. He served and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in 1971.
He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Jeff Butler; son, Bill Murphy; and granddaughter, Mae Butler. He is also survived by Jessica and Bill's mother, Muriel Murphy, his wife of 45 years. Surviving siblings are Jean Carmichael, Barbara Reder, and Jeff Murphy.
Billy spent most of his career in the real estate business. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He coached little league baseball through Gainesville Parks and Recreation. The dogs in his life, Billy Blake, BoBo, Prissey, and Sadie, were very special to him.
For everyone's health and safety, the family will not be holding a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Domestic Violence Center, P.O. Box 2962, Gainesville, GA 30503.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.