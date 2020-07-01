William Julian McCranie, III
Died June 28, 2020
Colonel William Julian McCranie, III, Retired United States Air Force, age 89, of Monroe, formerly of Hoschton, died Sunday, June 28.
Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 3 at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Arrangements by Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 1, 2020.