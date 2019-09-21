|
|
William L. McNeal, 89, of Gainesville, died Friday September 20, following an extended illness.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home will Rev. Boone Strickland and Rev. Billy Emmett officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, September 21, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A native of Gainesville, he was born on October 30, 1929. He was the son of the late Fred and Della Delong McNeal. He was retired from Gold Kist and a member of Emanuel Baptist Church. Mr. McNeal was a veteran serving in the Korean War with the US Army. A loving husband, father grandfather and great grandfather, Mr. McNeal is survived by his wife of 66 years, Maxine McNeal of Gainesville; daughter, Carolyn McNeal Gibson of Flowery Branch; grandson and wife, Chad and Kelly Gibson of Flowery Branch; grandson and wife, Casey and Laurel Gibson of Gainesville; great granddaughter Ally Gibson, great grandson, Bryson Gibson. Memorial Park Funeral Home. 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 21, 2019