William Michael Kokaly
Died June 12, 2020
Retired MSGT William Michael (Bill) Kokaly, age 63, of Gainesville ,Georgia, passed away peacefully, Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel. Inurnment will follow at 4:00 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Barrow Memorial Park in Winder, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
Bill was born February 8, 1957 in Joliet, Illinois. He is the son of the late Joseph Kokaly and Dolores Catherine (Swinke) Kokaly. He was also preceded in death by his son, Shane Kokaly. He retired from the United States Air Force after serving honorably for 20 years. He was the longest serving staff member on Congressman Doug Collins congressional staff, working as a senior field representative in his Georgia field office. While working with Congressman Collins' one of Bill's favorite responsibilities was working with young men and women to mentor and guide them through the process of applying and seeking nomination to one of the four military service academies. Bill not only gave them individual coaching and attention but also kept up with them during their time at the academies and after they were commissioned. He was a force on the campaign trail and will always be remembered by his colleagues for his humor, tenacity, work ethic, and fierce loyality. He will also be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Gail (Bentley) Kokaly; daughter, Valerie Kokaly; son, Phillip (Brandi) Kokaly; grandchildren, Donivan (Felicia) Kokaly, Jordan Kokaly, Carson Kokaly and Kendall Kokaly; great-granddaughter Sophia Kokaly. He is also survived by four brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Lakewood Baptist Church Choir 2235 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, Georgia 30501. Or Homestead HOPE Foundation 10888 Crabapple Road Roswell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30075.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 17, 2020.