William NC "Bill" Armour


1933 - 2020
William NC "Bill" Armour Obituary
William NC "Bill" Armour, age 86 of Gainesville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7. Mr. Armour was born on December 1, 1933 in Lula, to the late Jiles and Bonnie Brown Armour. He worked for Hall County Schools in the Maintenance Department for over 40 years. Mr. Armour attended the New Haven Holiness Church in Gainesville. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Bill was known as "Papa" to his grandchildren, and was a loving father and grandfather. Survivors include his sons, Dennis Armour; Tim Armour and wife, Janie, of Toccoa; Jeff Armour, of Gainesville; Todd Armour, of Flowery Branch; Chris Armour and wife, Kim, of Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Meghan, Peyton, Brenden, Gavin, Chance; great-grandson, Owen; and his siblings, Ruby, Cecil, Jimmy, and Janice. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11 at the Whitfield Funeral Homes, South Chapel with Rev. Wayne Hicks officiating. Interment will follow in the Baldwin City Cemetery. The family received friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin. Telephone: 706-778-7123.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 11, 2020
