William Olin Rylee
William Olin Rylee
Died June 18, 2020
William Olin Rylee age 82 of Gillsville, died Thursday June 18. Funeral services were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday June 21 at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday June 20 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
