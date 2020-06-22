William Olin Rylee
Died June 18, 2020
William Olin Rylee age 82 of Gillsville, died Thursday June 18. Funeral services were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday June 21 at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday June 20 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Died June 18, 2020
William Olin Rylee age 82 of Gillsville, died Thursday June 18. Funeral services were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday June 21 at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday June 20 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.