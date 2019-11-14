|
|
William Ralph Chapman, age 101, of Gainesville passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday November 15, 2019 at New Holland Baptist Church with Rev. Bradley Elliott, Rev. Mark Russell, and Rev. Brian Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday November 14th from 2:00 to 4:00pm and 6:00 to 8:00pm.
Born on June 19, 1918 in Tulsa, OK, he was the son of the late Alvin and Ethel Cochran Chapman. Mr. Chapman was retired from the Lockheed Corporation. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in both World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of the United States Air Force Reserves for 20 years. He was a member of the New Holland Baptist Church for over 90 years where he previously served as a Deacon, Trustee, and Sunday School Teacher. In his early years, he was well-known in the area as an outstanding athlete playing baseball and basketball for New Holland Mill in the popular textile mill leagues of the 1930's and 40's.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Chapman is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys McGee Chapman; brothers, T.J. Chapman and Charles Chapman; and sister, Mae Chapman Spencer.
Mr. Chapman is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Tony Collins of Dahlonega; son, Eddie Chapman of Gainesville; grandsons, Nathan Collins and his wife, Jamie of Gainesville; Jonathan Collins of Gainesville; Will Chapman and his wife Whitney of Gainesville; great grandchildren, Jack Collins, Bianca Collins, Thompson Collins, James Collins, Skylar Chapman, Emmitt Chapman and a number of other relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 14, 2019