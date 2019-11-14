Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Resources
More Obituaries for William Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ralph Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Ralph Chapman Obituary
William Ralph Chapman, age 101, of Gainesville passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday November 15, 2019 at New Holland Baptist Church with Rev. Bradley Elliott, Rev. Mark Russell, and Rev. Brian Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday November 14th from 2:00 to 4:00pm and 6:00 to 8:00pm.

Born on June 19, 1918 in Tulsa, OK, he was the son of the late Alvin and Ethel Cochran Chapman. Mr. Chapman was retired from the Lockheed Corporation. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in both World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of the United States Air Force Reserves for 20 years. He was a member of the New Holland Baptist Church for over 90 years where he previously served as a Deacon, Trustee, and Sunday School Teacher. In his early years, he was well-known in the area as an outstanding athlete playing baseball and basketball for New Holland Mill in the popular textile mill leagues of the 1930's and 40's.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Chapman is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys McGee Chapman; brothers, T.J. Chapman and Charles Chapman; and sister, Mae Chapman Spencer.

Mr. Chapman is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Tony Collins of Dahlonega; son, Eddie Chapman of Gainesville; grandsons, Nathan Collins and his wife, Jamie of Gainesville; Jonathan Collins of Gainesville; Will Chapman and his wife Whitney of Gainesville; great grandchildren, Jack Collins, Bianca Collins, Thompson Collins, James Collins, Skylar Chapman, Emmitt Chapman and a number of other relatives.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -