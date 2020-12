Or Copy this URL to Share

William Randy Etheridge

Died December 1, 2020

William Randy "Moe" Etheridge, 65, of Mt. Airy died December 1st. A Graveside Service was held on Friday, December 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford. The family received friends on Thursday, December 3rd from 5:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford. . Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

