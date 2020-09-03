1/
William Ray Ping
Died August 24, 2020
William Ray Ping, age 20, of Fort Valley, died Monday, August 24th. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 4th at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens; The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

