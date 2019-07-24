Oct. 15, 1938-July 20, 2019

William Robert "Bill" Fletcher, age 80, of Gainesville passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Mr. Fletcher was born in Burwell, GA on October 15, 1938. He attended Berry College in Rome and the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. Retiring after 35 years with the Internal Revenue Service in Gainesville, he later opened his own tax consulting firm and served in that capacity for 20 more years. He loved his work, and will always be remembered for his wealth of knowledge, his witty sarcasm, and his dry sense of humor.

Mr. Fletcher was preceded in death by his wife Vera Casey Fletcher, his parents Robert Allen Fletcher and Lucille Tuggle Fletcher, and his sister Marilyn Fletcher Dematteis. Survivors include his children Debra and John Blackstock, Gina and John Thomas, and Beth Fletcher; grandchildren ZackTumlin and his wife Lauren, John Tumlin and his fiance Heather Coutinho, Madison Thomas, Fletcher Thomas, and Jordan Thomas; great granddaughter Tallye Kate Tumlin; his great granddaughter-to-be Vera Haynes Tumlin, and a host of other beloved relatives.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Fletcher's caregiver and to the NEGMC hospice nurses who became part of our family over the last six months.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the "Vera Fletcher Food Fund" at Sardis Enrichment School (2805 Sardis Road, Gainesville, GA 30506), a program that provides nutrition assistance to children in need.

A private family "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a future date. He will be buried at the Shiloh Methodist Church cemetery in Burwell, GA alongside his wife. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 24, 2019