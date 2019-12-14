|
William Roger Allen, age 82 of Gainesville, passed away Thursday December 12, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Allen was the son of the late George Wesley Allen, Sr., and Elsie Miller Allen. Retired from Chicopee Manufacturing and SKF, Mr. Allen was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and the Who So Ever Will Sunday School Class where he taught for over 35 years. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Carolyn Allen, Gainesville; daughters, Debbie Allen, Chestnut Mountain; Melinda Allen,Hoschton; sons and daughters-in-law; David and Catherine Strickland, Oakwood; Tim and Teresa Strickland, Phil and Jan Strickland, all of Gainesville; grandchildren, Mandy and Brandon Adams, Comer; Joshua Allen, Dainelsville; Jeremy Allen, Suwanee; Madison and Russell Flournoy, Cherry Point, NC; 8 Great Grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, G.W. and Chris Allen, Hiawassee; sister, Virginia Cornelison, Oakwood. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Mr. Allen is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Mark David Allen, brother, Leroy Allen and sister, Ann Williams. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday December 16, at the Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Matthew Vandegriff and Rev. Harley Ingram will officiate. Interment will follow in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. David Matthews officiating. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Sunday December 15 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 14, 2019