Home

POWERED BY

Services
Melrose Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home
138 Melrose Drive
Dalton, GA 30721
(706) 226-4002
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Melrose Chapel of Ponders Funeral Home
138 Melrose Drive
Dalton, GA 30721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Roger "Roger" Williams


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Roger "Roger" Williams Obituary
Mr. William "Roger" Williams, 85, of Dalton, departed this life Wednesday, September 4. He was born September 22, 1933, in Gainesville, a son of the late William Marcus and Jessie Dean Glaze Williams. Roger was a graduate of North Georgia College, and served in the U.S. Army for eight years where he attained the rank of captain including tours in Germany and in Vietnam. He and his wife Joann moved to Dalton in 1963 when he became president of Credit Services Inc. He spent 22 years serving his community and North Georgia in the State House of Representatives, and was later elected as the area's 14th Congressional District representative on the State Transportation Board. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joann Pope Williams; children, Richard Michael and Sherrell Williams of Gainesville, Kathy Williams and Randy Bent of Nova Scotia, Canada, William Marcus Williams II and Jan Dougherty, Allyson Williams both of Dalton; sister, Patricia Williams Greer of Atlanta, Carol Williams Lebing of Seattle, WA, Dianne Williams Ravin of Morro Bay, CA; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren. To celebrate the life of William "Roger" Williams the family will receive friends at the Ponders Melrose Chapel on Saturday, September 14, from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations in remembrance of Roger: Hamilton Home Health & Hospice, Family Support Council of Dalton, or Rotary Club of Dalton.

Arrangements will be by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, (706)226-4002.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now