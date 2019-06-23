Home

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
William Russell Gailey


William Russell Gailey Obituary
William Russell Gailey
December 5, 1966 -June 20, 2019
William Russell Gailey, age 52 of Habersham County, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Born in Toccoa, Georgia on December 5, 1966 to Larry W. Gailey of Baldwin and the late Carol Cunningham Gailey.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Gailey and Scott Gailey.
In addition to his father, survivors include his step-mother, Janet Gailey of Baldwin; children, Jonathan Gailey of Baldwin, Christian & Kelsey Gailey of Baldwin, Anthony Hopkins of Alto, Toni Gailey and Tamara Delgado both of Clarkesville; 9 grandchildren; brother, Cory Justice of Ohio; sisters, Marion Tucker of Blairsville and Michelle Martin of Toccoa; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
MCGAHEE-GRIFFIN & STEWART FUNERAL HOME OF CORNELIA, GEORGIA (706/778-8668) IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 23, 2019
