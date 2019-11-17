Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
William S. Smith Sr.


1939 - 2019
William S. Smith Sr. Obituary
William S. Smith, Sr. of Gainesville went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 15. He was born on July 14, 1939. Mr. Smith retired from the United States Postal Service after 36 years. He was a proud member of The First Baptist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class. Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Smith. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Deloris Smith; his sons and daughter in law, Danny and Sarah Smith and William Smith, Jr.; brother and sister in law, Jeff and Kathy Smith of TN; sisters and brothers in law, Nancy and Carl Brown of AR, Mary and Ronnie McGriff of Gainesville and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Fields officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 19, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Arrangements provided by Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville. Please send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 17, 2019
