William Scott Crain

Died July 29, 2020

William Scott Crain, 59 of Oakwood, died Wednesday July 29. Private Family services will be held Saturday August 1st at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Memorial Park Cemetery which is open to those that wish to attend. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will need to be observed for everyone's health and safety and masks will be required to attend the graveside service. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store