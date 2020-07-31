1/
William Scott Crain
Died July 29, 2020
William Scott Crain, 59 of Oakwood, died Wednesday July 29. Private Family services will be held Saturday August 1st at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Memorial Park Cemetery which is open to those that wish to attend. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will need to be observed for everyone's health and safety and masks will be required to attend the graveside service. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
