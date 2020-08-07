William Thomas Couch
Died August 4, 2020
William Thomas Couch, age 75, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Bill was born in Hall County to the late Clyde and Mary Maebell Thomas Couch. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Loyce Ann Couch; sisters, Betty Payne, Marie Couch, and Mary Parks; and brother, Harvey Couch. Bill retired from Southern States and was a member of Calvary Cross Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and loved the Lord. Bill enjoyed traveling and was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include wife, Shirley Couch, Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Richard (Reggie) and Penny Couch, Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law, Jan (Sissy) and James Jones, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, J. Nathan and Jessica Couch, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Matt Couch, Ann Marie Couch, Brandi and Dennis Cagle, Jamie and Alan Grier, and Sharee Smith; great-grandchildren, Anslee Smith, Kinsley Couch, Madison Couch, Landon Cagle, Bryson Cagle, Lily Ann Grier, and Ella Mae Grier; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Janice Couch, and Keith and Kathy Couch; and sister, Laura Porter.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 P.M. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Calvary Cross Baptist Church. The Rev. Chris Anderson and Rev. Mark Gunter will officiate. Interment will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.