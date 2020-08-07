1/
William Thomas Couch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas Couch
Died August 4, 2020
William Thomas Couch, age 75, of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Bill was born in Hall County to the late Clyde and Mary Maebell Thomas Couch. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Loyce Ann Couch; sisters, Betty Payne, Marie Couch, and Mary Parks; and brother, Harvey Couch. Bill retired from Southern States and was a member of Calvary Cross Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and loved the Lord. Bill enjoyed traveling and was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include wife, Shirley Couch, Cleveland; son and daughter-in-law, Richard (Reggie) and Penny Couch, Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law, Jan (Sissy) and James Jones, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, J. Nathan and Jessica Couch, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Matt Couch, Ann Marie Couch, Brandi and Dennis Cagle, Jamie and Alan Grier, and Sharee Smith; great-grandchildren, Anslee Smith, Kinsley Couch, Madison Couch, Landon Cagle, Bryson Cagle, Lily Ann Grier, and Ella Mae Grier; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Janice Couch, and Keith and Kathy Couch; and sister, Laura Porter.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 P.M. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Calvary Cross Baptist Church. The Rev. Chris Anderson and Rev. Mark Gunter will officiate. Interment will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the funeral home.
To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit barrettfh.com.
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved