William Thomas Higgins Sr.
Died May 10, 2020
William Thomas Higgins Sr., age 86, of Chapin SC, died Sunday, May 10. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, at Sawnee View Gardens and Mausoleum. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory,Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.