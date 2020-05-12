Or Copy this URL to Share

William Thomas Higgins Sr.

Died May 10, 2020

William Thomas Higgins Sr., age 86, of Chapin SC, died Sunday, May 10. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, at Sawnee View Gardens and Mausoleum. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory,Cumming.

