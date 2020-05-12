William Thomas Higgins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas Higgins Sr.
Died May 10, 2020
William Thomas Higgins Sr., age 86, of Chapin SC, died Sunday, May 10. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, at Sawnee View Gardens and Mausoleum. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory,Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved