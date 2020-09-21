William Thomas Johnson
Died September 17, 2020
Mr. William Thomas Johnson age 68 of Flowery Branch, Ga passed away on Thursday September 17, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services were held Sunday September 20, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Reverend Dwayne Smith will officiate. The family received friends on Sunday September 20, 2020 from 12:00-3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
William was born on July 27, 1952 in Gainesville, Ga to the late David Roy Johnson, Sr. and Mattie Bell Grizzle Johnson. He was retired from Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he served as a plant operations project manager and manager of renovations. Mr. Johnson was of the Baptist Faith and was a volunteer Chaplin, ordained minister, youth, and pastored 2 churches, Flora Pardue Baptist Church and Hope Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Michael Johnson and Davis Roy Johnson, Jr.
William is survived by his son, William Shane Johnson, grandchildren, William Hoalden Johnson and Shalee Brooke Johnson and sister, Debbie Latimer
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com