William "Bill" Vinson Ogletree

Died June 4, 2020

William "Bill" Vinson Ogletree, age 63 of Gainesville, passed away on Thursday, June 4 at his residence.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, June 7 at 2:00pm in the Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Talmo. The family received friends on Sunday, June 7, from 12:00-1:00pm prior to the service at Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Mr. Ogletree was born February 16, 1957 in Winder, Georgia to Benny Leonard Ogletree, Sr. and Billie Nell Loggins Ogletree. He retired from the construction business and was a member of Holly Spings Baptist Church. Mr. Ogletree was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joann Ingram; his brothers, Benny Leonard "Skipper" Ogletree, Jr. and James Robert Ogletree; his nephew, Chad Whirlow.

Mr. Ogletree is survived by his wife, Jane Ogletree; son, Christopher Ogletree; stepchildren, Jacob and Tabitha Hale, Jason and Misty Hale, Greg Gray and Lori Gray; grandchildren, Tyler Hale, Madison Marshall, Cooper Hale and Cannon Hale; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and John Whirlow; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

