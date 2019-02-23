Mr. William "Bill" Walter Greene, Jr, age 91 passed away on Feb. 17.

He was born April 10, 1927 in Buena Vista, Ga to Julia Holder and William Walter Greene. Upon graduation from Buena Vista High School, he enrolled in the US Army and served in WWII in Naples, Italy as a military police officer. He received his BS from the University of Georgia and Masters degree from Emory University. He taught at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Ga. Bill also worked as the Director of Medical Records at Central State Hospital and at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Ga. He retired from Northeast Georgia Medical Center as the Director of Medical Records. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church for 45 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Annelle Greene Bickerstaff. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Suzanne Roberts Greene, daughters Julia Kalleen Greene and Rachel Greene Ayers, and son-in-law Patrick Carl Ayers. He was the proud grandfather of Liam Greene Ayers and Thomas Greene Ayers. He was a loving "Uncle Buddy" to nieces Anne Forrester Head, Mary Forrester Tondee, Betty Bickerstaff Perno, and William Bickerstaff. Bill enjoyed traveling, cooking, was an avid reader, and loved his family and raising his daughters. He was known for his gentility and quick wit. He was often described as "good company" and "sweet, fun, and easy to be around". Bill was greatly loved by family and friends. His charm, sense of humor, and sweet disposition will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank Alma and Hugo Islas for their loving support for over 10 years, Donna McNabb, Julie Johnson, and Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 422 Brenau Ave, Gainesville, Ga 30501 or the , "In Memory of Bill Greene".

A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on March 1 at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga 30504 is in charge of arrangements.



