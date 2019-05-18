Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary
134 College Avenue
Gainesville, GA 30501
(470) 252-5636
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie G. Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie G. Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Willie G. Jackson Obituary
Willie G. Jackson, 90, of Gainesville, Ga, died May 14, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Vera Neal Jackson; children, Dianne Jackson, Deloris Jackson, Carol Jackson, Timothy (Sherrette) Jackson, Jimmie (Erica) Jackson, Judy (Terry) Jackson, Billy (Peggy) Rucker, Ronald (Sandra) Neal, Gwendolyn Neal, and Edwin Neal; 30 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; special friend, David Cummings; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Monday May 20, 2019 at 1pm at Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, in The Rev. Charlie Sims, Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Maxey Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Jefferson. Viewing will be Sunday May 19, 2019 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesvile
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now