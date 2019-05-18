|
Willie G. Jackson, 90, of Gainesville, Ga, died May 14, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Vera Neal Jackson; children, Dianne Jackson, Deloris Jackson, Carol Jackson, Timothy (Sherrette) Jackson, Jimmie (Erica) Jackson, Judy (Terry) Jackson, Billy (Peggy) Rucker, Ronald (Sandra) Neal, Gwendolyn Neal, and Edwin Neal; 30 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; special friend, David Cummings; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday May 20, 2019 at 1pm at Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, in The Rev. Charlie Sims, Jr. and Conchita Sims Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Maxey Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Jefferson. Viewing will be Sunday May 19, 2019 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesvile
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2019