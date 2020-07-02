Willie Mae Davis

Died June 30, 2020

Willie Mae Davis, age 82 of Dahlonega, died Tuesday, June 30. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 3 at the chapel of Anderson - Underwood Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Davis Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2 from 4pm - 8pm and on Friday, July 3 from 12pm until service time at the funeral home. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store