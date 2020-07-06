Willie Mae Davis

Died June 30, 2020

Willie Mae Davis, age 82, of Dahlonega, died Tuesday, June 30. The funeral service were held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 3, at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. Interment followed at Davis Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends on Thursday, July 2 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and on Friday, July 3 from 12:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.



