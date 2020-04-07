|
Willie Sue Clark Pendley, age 89, of Gainesville, and formerly of Buford, passed away on Saturday,
April 4. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. Pendley; daughter, Carol Pendley; parents,
Herman and Effie Clark; and several brothers and sisters of the Clark family. Mrs. Pendley is survived by her
daughters and son-in-law, Linda and Roy Peppers, Flowery Branch, and Joan Pendley, Duluth; son,
Ronnie Pendley, Gainesville; grandchildren, Donna Brownlee, Anthony and Virginia Dover, Heather
Pendley, Rikki and Narnno Perez, James Pendley and Chris Pendley; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-
great-grandchild; two unborn great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Wayne and Joyce Clark,
Gainesville, Tom Clark, Murrayville, Charlie Clark, Murrayville, and Larry "Pud" Bennie Clark,
Murrayville; sisters-in-law, Winnie Pendley Hall, Suwanee, and Betty L. Pendley, Buford; and
numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Pendley was born March 4, 1931, in Gainesville. She received
her education from Corinth School in Gainesville. Mrs. Pendley retired from Lovable Company in Buford, with several years of service. She also worked for Puckett's Restaurant in Buford, Ellen's Cafeteria in
Buford, and Rest Haven Restaurant in Rest Haven. Mrs. Pendley was a member of the Buford Church
of God in Buford. A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, at 3:30 p.m. at
Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, with Rev. Phillip Wehunt officiating. A drop by visitation will be
on Tuesday, April 7, at Flanigan Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 7, 2020