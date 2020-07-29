1/
Willis Wilbern Peels
Willis Wilbern Peels
Died July 25, 2020
Willis Wilbern Peels, age 76, of Milton/Alpharetta, died Saturday, July 25. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Gober, Rev. Tony Ledford and Rev. Bud Sutton officiating. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

