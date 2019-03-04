Jan. 1, 1938-March 2, 2019

Willoree Chapman Nix, age 81, of Mt. Airy, Georgia passed away to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Mrs. Nix was born on January 1, 1938 to the late Arthur Joseph and Ethel Parson Chapman, of Lula; In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hiram "Rozzie" Chapman; sisters, Frances Reid; Mary "Madge" Turner; and Pauline "Polly" Lloyd Tench. Mrs. Nix was of the Baptist Faith. She had been employed with Scovill Manufacturing and Clarkesville Mill.

Survivors include her loving husband, Odell J. Nix, of Mt. Airy; daughters and sons-in-law, Melinda and Charles Harris, of Cleveland; Rhonda and Doug Fowler, of Demorest; sons, Ansel J. Nix, of Mt. Airy; Ricky L. Nix and the late Lynn Rothell Nix, of Demorest; sister, Helen "Teddy" Taylor, of Cornelia; brother, Garnett Chapman, of Carlton; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with Rev. Donald Grizzle and Rev. Billy Burrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Yonah Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home & Crematory, North Chapel, 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535 Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 4, 2019