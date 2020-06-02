Wilma Grace Darracott Hosch

Died May 30, 2020

Wilma Darracott Hosch, age 94, died in Gainesville, on Saturday, May 30, after a lengthy illness. She lived a long life as a daughter, sister, loving wife, mother and valued friend to a plethora of mostly younger people in Northeast Georgia, and she will be sorely missed.

Wilma was born in Forsyth County, the second child of six in the family of the late Eddie Parks Darracott and Garland W. Darracott, a well-known barber for many years in Gainesville. She was also preceded in death by siblings Bunyan Darracott, Florene Darracott Hudgins and Carroll Darracott; a daughter, Wanda Hosch Rutherford, who died in childbirth; a grand-daughter, Karen Edwards Mosley; a niece, Lisa Darracott Seabolt McBurney; and a nephew, Joseph Winn Hudgins.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Hosch Edwards Crow and Gary Crow, of Flowery Branch; grandchildren Chris Rutherford and Clay Edwards, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Gene Darracott; brother Tony Darracott and sister-in-law Debbie Darracott; brother-in-law Kenneth Hudgins; and by 13 nieces and nephews.

After high school, Wilma married the love of her life, Carl Winfred Hosch of Gainesville, in 1946. They began married life in Buford, where she worked for the Lumite plant for five years, then they settled in Doraville, where they spent the remaining years of their 49-year marriage. Wilma happily became a mother and housewife, and their two daughters and grandson Chris were raised in Doraville. Wilma moved to Flowery Branch a few years after Winfred's death in 1995, and spent her declining years in nursing homes in Flowery Branch and Oakwood.

Wilma was a stalwart Baptist, and a long-time member of Ophir Baptist Church in Forsyth County. It was a long way to church services, but she and Winfred cheerfully made the trip most every Sunday for many years. She greatly enjoyed classic hymns and Southern Gospel songs, and traveled with her sister and brother-in-law, Florene and Ken Hudgins, to Louisville, KY every September for a number of years to hear various gospel groups sing at the National Quartet Convention.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hosch will be held Thursday, June 4, at Memorial Park Funeral Home chapel and at graveside, with a COVID-19 allowed number of socially distanced and masked attendees. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the 12:30 p.m. chapel service, to be followed by a graveside service. Rev. Gary Hosch will officiate both services. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road in Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.

