Mrs. Wilma Idell Hollifield, age 89 of Gainesville passed away Saturday, January 4. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with Reverend Bradley Elliott officiating. Interment will follow in New Holland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Born on May 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Bessie Jackson Key. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hollifield is preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Hollifield; brothers, Larry Key, Haskel Key, Edward Key; sisters Ellen Hughes, Jean Ash, Beatrice Key and Eloise House. She died like she lived-very calm and quiet. Never voiced her opinion but she had one. She was an avid reader before her decline- about 2 books a week. She loved ""Wheel of Fortune"" and ""Jeopardy"" – every night without fail. Talking to her sisters on the phone, being outside and working in the flowers were her favorite things to do. She always had pretty flowers. * Most of all she loved her husband Hoyt and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took care of them and loved them and they loved her. She was a good person and loved taking care of others. That's her legacy, her home and family.* Mrs. Hollifield is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Yvonne and Donald Bennett, Connie and Roy Campbell; sisters, Brenda Clark, Betty Norrell all of Gainesville; brother, Kerry Key of Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Cindy, Scott and Allen; great-grandchildren, Allie Kate, Emma, Zach, Austin and Brock. Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr., Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
