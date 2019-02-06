A most selfless person, Winfred Leon England passed away on February 1st at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta Georgia following a brief illness. He was born December 12, 1938 to S.V. and Maudella England in Gainesville, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Turner England of Tate, Georgia; sisters Louise Morrison and Irene England both of Gainesville, Georgia; nephew Thor (Lee Ann) Morrison of Richmond, Kentucky; great nephews Jim and Tom Morrison of Richmond, Kentucky; great niece Anne Morrison of Richmond, Kentucky; stepsons David (Allison) and Matthew Duckett; and four step grandchildren, Kaylan, Dakota, Jackson and Skylar Rose Duckett.



Winfred is preceded in death by his parents, his parents in law Charles Rupert and Jeanette Turner of Jasper, Georgia, and his brother in law, Jim Morrison of Gainesville, Georgia.



After graduation from Gainesville High School in 1957, Winfred went on to North Georgia College and into the U.S. Army from there. He was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone during the Cuban crisis and served in communications. It was here that his interest in technology began. After military service, he completed certifications and coursework at DeVry Technical School that served as the foundation for his lifelong career in recreational gaming. Over the many years and ever-changing technologies, he would own and operate gaming centers in Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.



Winfred led his life as a Christian man from his young years a a member of Central Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, step father, brother, uncle and grand pa.



The family received friends Saturday, February 2nd from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Sunday, February 3rd from 8:00 AM until the funeral hour.



Funeral services were Sunday, February 3rd at Cagle Funeral Home in Jasper, Georgia. Rev. Alfred Rickett and Thor Morrison officiated.



Interment was Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.