Winona (Hester) Bryan

Winona (Hester) Bryan Obituary
Winona Hester Bryan, age 86 of Clermont, passed away on January 27. She is preceded in death by her parents, Birdie May McKoy Hester and Russell Clyde Hester; her brother Dwight Leland Hester; her brother Koy Kirk Hester; and her sister Mae Alice Hester; She is survived by her husband Ronald Pitman Bryan; her sisters Beulah Fae Lewis and Josephine Hermes (Mohammad); her daughters Kay Bryan Chatham (Harvey), Jennifer Bryan Bishop (Terry); her grand-daughters Christina Chatham (Justin Roberts) and Katelyn Chatham; her step grand-daughter Lara Newman (Kevin); two step great grand children and several nieces and nephews. She was a native of Coweta County, graduated from Berry College in Rome, married Ronald P. Bryan in 1955. Winona was a passionate teacher, seamstress and cook and loved to shop yard sales for collectibles and antiques. A memorial service will be held at a later date. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com. Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 29, 2020
