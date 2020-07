Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. W. L. Whelchel

Died July 6, 2020

Rev. W. L. Whelchel, 90 of Gainesville, died Monday July 6th. The visitation will be Friday July 10th between the hours of 12pm-8pm at Wimberly Funeral Home. Rev. Whelchel's celebration of life will be Saturday July 11th at 11:00am at W.L . Whelchel Family Life Center. Arrangements by Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville.

