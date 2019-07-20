Wyatt Oscar Lord, 90, passed away peacefully late in the evening on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019. Mr. Lord was born in Commerce, Georgia on August 8, 1928. He married the love of his life, Elnora Wood, in 1952, and moved to metro Atlanta where they raised their family. They were married for 55 years before her passing. Mr. Lord proudly served his country as a Quartermaster in the US Army during the European Campaign in World War II. He was an active member of the University Heights Methodist Church where he volunteered with the church's Men's Club and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He took great pride in his yard, as his wife loved to cultivate flowers. He was kind, dedicated, hardworking, and loved his family. Mr. Lord was also an avid fan of The Gaither's Vocal Band and Gospel music. He enjoyed telling stories about his family, adventures with cousins, and the past. Mr. Lord was preceded in death by his wife, Elnora Wood Lord; brothers, Pittman and Donald; and sister, Velma Lord Bennett. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Osborne Merchant; son, Barry Lord; and four granddaughters. A funeral service for Mr. Lord will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Decatur. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 20, 2019