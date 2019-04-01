Home

Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
Wynette Lunsford Hutchins


1939 - 2019
Wynette Lunsford Hutchins Obituary
Nov. 6, 1939-March 31, 2019
Wynette Lunsford Hutchins, age 79, of Flowery Branch died Sunday, March 31 after a 10-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4 at 2 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Gale Thompson will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 12 noon – 2 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation in memory of Wynette.
Wynette is survived by her husband of 60 years, Clifford Hutchins, Flowery Branch; daughter, Donna Odum and husband Ken, Duluth; grandchildren, Brandon Odum and wife Mary, Duluth, Amanda Odum and fiancé Paul, Duluth; great grandson, Henry Parsons Odum; sister, Chris Morris and husband Herbert, Woodland, AL.
Wynette was born November 6, 1939 in Atlanta, GA to the late Roy and Hester Lunsford. She was a 1957 graduate of Bass High School, attended Atlanta Business College, retired as secretary for Southern Bell and a homemaker. Wynette provided a carpool bringing children home after school activities and painted ceramics for many years. She loved living 30 years at Lake Lanier and liked boating there and the Intracoastal Waterway. She loved to travel, first on cruises and then in their motorhome visiting many states across America. Wynette even learned to drive the motorhome. She loved taking road trips in the Corvette. She and Cliff traveled to all 50 states. Wynette was a member of the Red Hat Society, two motorhome travel clubs: Peach State Travelers and Peach State Krackers, and the Lanier Corvette Club.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 1, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
