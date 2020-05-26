Yemanuil N. Glushchak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Yemanuil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yemanuil N. Glushchak
Died May 20, 2020
Yemanuil N. Glushchak, age 40, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 20. The funeral service was held Saturday, May 23, at New Life Church. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
10:00 AM
New Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved