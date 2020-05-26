Yemanuil N. Glushchak
Died May 20, 2020
Yemanuil N. Glushchak, age 40, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 20. The funeral service was held Saturday, May 23, at New Life Church. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 26, 2020.