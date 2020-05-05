Yolanda Santa Maria Pascual
Died May 2, 2020
Yolanda Pascual, age 93, passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, May 2, after years of declining health. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Rafael R. Pascual.
Yolanda was born in Cienfuegos, Cuba, in 1926, and after the early death of her father, moved to Havana with her mother. She attended El Apostolado Catholic School and graduated with a PhD in Education from the University of Havana. She was a lifelong educator and held both administrative and teaching positions in Cuba, Florida and Georgia.
In 1948, Yolanda married Dr. Rafael R. Pascual. They were blessed with two children, Maria and Rafael, and lived in Havana until 1961, fleeing to the United States as Castro came into power. Dr. Pascual settled his family in Milledgeville, GA and in 1969, with the help of Senators Culver Kidd and Sam Nunn, the Pascual Family was able to obtain U.S. Citizenship. Dr. Pascual continued practicing Internal Medicine until 1981, when he and Yolanda retired to Naples, FL. They enjoyed their life in Naples, playing cards and Dominoes with their many friends, frequently going to the beach, traveling and entertaining their grandchildren until Dr. Pascual's death in 2001.
After several years of declining health, Yolanda moved to Gainesville, to be near her devoted son Rafael and his family. She spent her time with her grandchildren, dining out, shopping, attending church and playing with her little dog Coco.
Yolanda is survived by her daughter Maria Pascual of Athens, son Rafael P. Pascual (Angie) of Gainesville and cousin, Carmen Bernal, who was like a daughter to her. Her 5 grandchildren were among her greatest joys and include: Ivan Baez (Rafaela) of Carmel, CA, Omar Baez (Carolina) of Spain, Danielle Inman (William) of McLean, VA, Jillian Pascual of New York and Nicholas Pascual of Tahoe City, CA. Yolanda is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren Ilan Baez, Noah Baez, Gael Baez, and William Inman, III. In addition are special cousins Ashley Davenport, Guy Cooper and Christina Reyes, along with their families.
The family would like to recognize Rosalva Sanchez for many years of companionship and care. Also, special thanks to Dayna and Brenda with Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center for their care in Yolanda's final two years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 115, Gainesville, GA 30501.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Died May 2, 2020
Yolanda Pascual, age 93, passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, May 2, after years of declining health. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Rafael R. Pascual.
Yolanda was born in Cienfuegos, Cuba, in 1926, and after the early death of her father, moved to Havana with her mother. She attended El Apostolado Catholic School and graduated with a PhD in Education from the University of Havana. She was a lifelong educator and held both administrative and teaching positions in Cuba, Florida and Georgia.
In 1948, Yolanda married Dr. Rafael R. Pascual. They were blessed with two children, Maria and Rafael, and lived in Havana until 1961, fleeing to the United States as Castro came into power. Dr. Pascual settled his family in Milledgeville, GA and in 1969, with the help of Senators Culver Kidd and Sam Nunn, the Pascual Family was able to obtain U.S. Citizenship. Dr. Pascual continued practicing Internal Medicine until 1981, when he and Yolanda retired to Naples, FL. They enjoyed their life in Naples, playing cards and Dominoes with their many friends, frequently going to the beach, traveling and entertaining their grandchildren until Dr. Pascual's death in 2001.
After several years of declining health, Yolanda moved to Gainesville, to be near her devoted son Rafael and his family. She spent her time with her grandchildren, dining out, shopping, attending church and playing with her little dog Coco.
Yolanda is survived by her daughter Maria Pascual of Athens, son Rafael P. Pascual (Angie) of Gainesville and cousin, Carmen Bernal, who was like a daughter to her. Her 5 grandchildren were among her greatest joys and include: Ivan Baez (Rafaela) of Carmel, CA, Omar Baez (Carolina) of Spain, Danielle Inman (William) of McLean, VA, Jillian Pascual of New York and Nicholas Pascual of Tahoe City, CA. Yolanda is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren Ilan Baez, Noah Baez, Gael Baez, and William Inman, III. In addition are special cousins Ashley Davenport, Guy Cooper and Christina Reyes, along with their families.
The family would like to recognize Rosalva Sanchez for many years of companionship and care. Also, special thanks to Dayna and Brenda with Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center for their care in Yolanda's final two years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 115, Gainesville, GA 30501.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.