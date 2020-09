Yvonne A. Hochfelder Shaffer

Died August 26, 2020

Yvonne A. Hochfelder Shaffer, age 63, died August 26th. A Funeral Mass will be held 3pm Friday, September 11th at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Flowery Branch. The family will gather for a time to celebrate her life after the service from 6pm to 8pm at the Hamilton Mill Christian Church, Buford. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

