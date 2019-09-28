|
|
Yvonne Garrett
July 12, 1937-September 26, 2019
Mrs. Yvonne Garrett, age 82, of Gainesville, GA went to be with Jesus Thursday, September 26.
Born on July 12, 1937 in Lumpkin County to the late Brown and Kate Walker, Yvonne was a loving wife, mama, and Nanny who will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was a homemaker, and loved Christmas and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bess Strayhorn, Sue Mealor; and brother, Kenneth Walker.
Yvonne is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Garrett, Sr., and their children, Terry (Vicki) Garrett, Shirley (Rickie) Mote, Joyce (Dan) Tench, James Jr. (Sandy) Garrett; grandchildren, Matthew Garrett, Dustin (Leah) Tench, T.G. (Whitney) Mote, Andy (Brittany) Tench, Cody (Jackie) Mote, and Kyle and Trey Garrett; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Jean Cagle and Linda Parker; and special friend, Betty Martin.
A Memorial Service for Yvonne is scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 2, at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home in Gainesville, GA.
Rev. Bob Garrett will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 1.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Barry and Linda Bearden and the staff of Murrayville Pharmacy, and to Hospice of Northeast GA, Keena Burt, Sandy Mallon, Donna McNabb, and Monique Jones.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 28, 2019