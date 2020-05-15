Zachary Blake Speir
Zachary Blake Speir
Died May 9, 2020
Zachary Blake Speir, age 37, of Sugar Hill, died Saturday, May 9. A celebration of Zachary's life will be held at a later date to be determined after the virus band has been lifted. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
