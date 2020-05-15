Or Copy this URL to Share

Zachary Blake Speir

Died May 9, 2020

Zachary Blake Speir, age 37, of Sugar Hill, died Saturday, May 9. A celebration of Zachary's life will be held at a later date to be determined after the virus band has been lifted. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store