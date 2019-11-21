|
|
Zachary Daniel Bryson, age 32 of Gainesville, passed away Sunday November 17. Zachary was born on February 5, 1987 in Gainesville, to Robert Alan Bryson and Patricia Poole Bryson Cook. Zach was preceded in death by his father, Robert Alan Bryson; grandparents, Howard and Betty Bryson and Dannie Joe Poole. He is survived by his mother and stepdad, Patricia Poole Bryson Cook and Tony Cook; brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Kasey Bryson; stepbrother and sister-in-law, Brady and Brandi Cook; nephew, Lyle Cook; grandmother, Mildred Poole; special friend, Robin Jordan; his two fur babies, Pippin and Ollie and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Zach was a graduate of Johnson High School. He pursued a music degree from Young Harris College. He was a talented musician having taught himself to play the guitar at the age of 13. Zach was a devout Christian, who was well known for his musical influence at the various 12 Stone campuses playing praise and worship. He was a computer and IT professional for North Ga Health System. Zach was a friend to many and a stranger to none. He influenced so many lives with his kind and humble spirit. He was full of love, joy, laughter, and music. He poured those things into every room he walked into – (Jon Rainwater quote). Funeral Services will be held Friday November 22, at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Ministers, Trey Hildebrant and John Sutton will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday November 21, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 21, 2019