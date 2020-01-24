|
|
Mr. Zacq Billy Reid of Murrayville, passed away January 17, after a sudden illness. Born April 7, 1939 in Maysville, he was a graduate of Gainesville High School and earned a degree in Computer Programing from DeVry College of Atlanta and afterwards entered the Army to serve his county. He found his artistic side after discharge from the Army. He was owner of House Parts in Atlanta, creating home interior items, furniture, garden planters, and statuary art. Zacq traveled the world and enjoyed visiting his many friends, and family members including his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Zack Jasper Reed and Mary Ruth Lewis Reed and his brother Bobby H Reed. He is survived by three sisters Geraldine Robinson, Brenda Worley Jones, Shelby Reid Kinsey and one brother James Curtis Reed. A Memorial service will be planned at a later date. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory of Gainesville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 24, 2020