Zoey Grace Hicks
Died June 15, 2020
Zoey Grace Hicks, infant of Dahlonega, died June 15. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Concord Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Anderson - Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 17, 2020.