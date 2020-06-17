Zoey Grace Hicks
2020 - 2020
Zoey Grace Hicks
Died June 15, 2020
Zoey Grace Hicks, infant of Dahlonega, died June 15. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Concord Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Anderson - Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
